Suspect arrested after allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian in Kill Devil Hills

A 36-year-old man was walking across the street when police say he was hit by an impaired driver.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly hit and killed a 36-year-old pedestrian overnight.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said they got the call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

At that time, Corey M. Feicker was crossing US 158 at Sportsman Drive when police say he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading south. Donald S. McClanning Jr. was behind the wheel.

Feicker was transported to Outer Banks Hospital, where he later died.

While police were investigating, they suspected that McClanning was impaired.

He was arrested for a DWI and had his blood drawn for testing. The blood has been sent to a lab for testing, and the police department is still waiting on those results.