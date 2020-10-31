Man gets hit, killed in Lexington crash: police

Manuel Manuel Servin-Alva was killed in the crash which happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at North Pugh Street.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Friday evening following a crash in Lexington, according to police.

Police said Servin-Alva had just stepped out into the roadway from Best Foot Mart when he was hit by Joseph White who was driving west on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Servin-Alva died at the scene.

The cause of the traffic crash is still under investigation.

Police do not have any further information to release at this time.

If you have any information call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

