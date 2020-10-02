Vandals smashed windows at Peeler Elementary in Greensboro over the weekend, Greensboro police said.

At 11:36 a.m. on Sunday police responded to a call about the incident, GPD said. When they arrived, they found broken glass at Peeler Elementary School, and believe it to be vandalism.

No one entered the premises of the school, police said.

Only exterior windows were smashed, officials said. The number of windows broken has not been released by police.

The school sent someone to repair the windows, and they have been fixed, GPD officials said.

Peeler Elementary has been closed and condemned since 2018, when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Greensboro, damaging the building.

No suspect information has been released, GPD said. The investigation is still ongoing.

