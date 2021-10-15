Person barricaded inside Greensboro home, police say

There's a police presence at the home on Meadowview Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are working to get a barricaded person outside of a home Friday morning.

There's a police presence near a home on Meadowview Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. Police said they have a special response team there.

A GPD spokesperson told WFMY News 2, "It is a barricaded subject. We have resources in that area related to that."

Police have closed the road where the barricade situation is happening. Drivers should try to go another way.