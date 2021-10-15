Person barricaded inside Greensboro home, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are working to get a barricaded person outside of a home Friday morning.
There's a police presence near a home on Meadowview Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. Police said they have a special response team there.
A GPD spokesperson told WFMY News 2, "It is a barricaded subject. We have resources in that area related to that."
Police have closed the road where the barricade situation is happening. Drivers should try to go another way.
We're working to get more information and have crews at the scene. Stay with us.