Person dies after hit-and-run on South Main Street in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A person has died following a hit-and-run Friday morning, according to Archdale police.

Investigators said the accident involving a car and a moped happened on South Main Street near the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

The person driving the moped died at the scene.

Police found an empty White 1994 Buick Century when they arrived and are searching for more information.

The person’s identity has not been released to let their family know of their passing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 861-7867.

