Person dies following crash in Lexington involving deputy

According to Lexington police, the crash happened after 4 a.m. Monday.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Lexington police are investigating after a crash involving a person who was walking and an on-duty Davidson County sheriff’s deputy, left the person dead Monday, according to investigators.

According to Lexington police, the crash happened after 4 a.m. on Business 29-70 South.

Investigators said driver of the car was an on-duty Davidson County sheriff’s deputy.

Police said the person was crossing the street as the deputy was traveling southbound.

Investigators said the deputy reported the accident to the Davidson County 9-1-1 Center and responding Lexington police officers reported the victim was dead upon arrival.

Lexington police are working to get in touch with the victim’s family as of Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Investigators said until the next of kin has been notified, no more information will be given.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.