Person shows up at hospital after being shot in Greensboro

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a shooter after someone showed up Friday at a hospital shot.

Officers were called to the hospital around 3:20 a.m. They said the person was driven to the hospital after being shot in the area of the 900 Block of Pichard St.



The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No information about the shooter was given.

The investigation is ongoing.