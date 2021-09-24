Person shows up at hospital after being shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a shooter after someone showed up Friday at a hospital shot.
Officers were called to the hospital around 3:20 a.m. They said the person was driven to the hospital after being shot in the area of the 900 Block of Pichard St.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
No information about the shooter was given.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.