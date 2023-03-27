Person found on the ground after assault on Winston St., Greensboro police say

Greensboro police are investigating an attack on Winston Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was found laying on the ground after an assault in Greensboro Monday night, according to police.

Officers said they received a call about a victim on the 100 block of Winston Street around 7:55 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been attacked.

Greensboro police said they aren't sure of the nature of the assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more information on the nature of this attack and the extent of their injuries if they suffered from any during the assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

