1 dead after being found in a burning vehicle on Huffine Mill Rd., Greensboro police say

Greensboro police said they've identified 25-year-old Melvin Vincent Bailey as the victim found dead in a burning vehicle on Huffine Mill Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was found dead inside a burning vehicle Friday, according to police.

Greensboro police said firefighters received a call to 1801 Huffine Mill Road about a vehicle on fire. Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews found a person dead inside and called police.

Due to the severely burned state of the body, no positive identification could be made Friday, according to police.

Investigators said the body was taken for an autopsy and declared a homicide Monday, June 12.

Police said the body has since been positively identified as 25-year-old Melvin Vincent Bailey.

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.