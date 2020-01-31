WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested for an incident in which a victim was found dead inside a home on Frank Street in Winston-Salem Friday.

Winston Salem Police have arrested and charged Alexander Alvarez Nieto, 24, and Jeremy Aguilar, 20, with General Murder and Armed Robbery in relation to the case.

Police also identified the victim as 39-year-old Ulises Baltazar Cruz. A preliminary investigation indicated that Cruz sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police say photographs of Nieto and Zarate will not be released at this time.

