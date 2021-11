Investigators said the person was walking on US 52 when they were hit by a car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department has identified the person who was found dead on US 52 back on November 4.

According to police, Melissa Strickland was walking on US 52 when she was hit by a car.

Investigators said after arriving, police found Strickland near the off-ramp to Salem Parkway North.

Detectives said Southbound US 52 was closed for about 7 hours.

This is an active investigation.