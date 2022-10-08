Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

Police found a person dead with a gunshot wound on S. Eugene St. and Gate City Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police.

Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound.

This story is developing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

