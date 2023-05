Police said the person had multiple stab wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was found lying in the middle of the 100 block of East Hanes Mill Road with stab wounds Thursday, Winston-Salem police say.

Officers arrived at the scene just before noon when they found person with multiple stab wounds. The person is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.