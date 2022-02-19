Person hit on the head with hammer on Britton Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit on the head with a hammer Saturday morning near 1800 Britton Street in Greensboro, according to police reports.
Officers said they got a call around 9:34 a.m. about a victim suffering from blunt force trauma caused by a hammer. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.
There is no additional information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.