Person hit on the head with hammer on Britton Street in Greensboro

Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit on the head with a hammer Saturday morning near 1800 Britton Street in Greensboro, according to police reports.

Officers said they got a call around 9:34 a.m. about a victim suffering from blunt force trauma caused by a hammer. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.