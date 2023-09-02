x
Crime

Person hospitalized after shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro

Police said they arrived at Glenwood Avenue to find a person had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was hospitalized after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro police said they arrived at the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue to find a person with gunshot wounds shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The person was taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

