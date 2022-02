Police found the injured victim in the 400 block of North Chimney Rock Road.

GREENSBORO, Md. — A person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Greensboro.

Police were called around 8:52 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of North Chimney Rock Road where they found the person who had been stabbed several times. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No information was released about the person who stabbed the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.