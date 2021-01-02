Suspect in custody, neighborhood evacuates, after man fires gun in Rural Hall

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A man is in custody after he was accused of firing a gun in Rural Hall Monday morning.
Residents in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate following the shooting and a 911 call.
Deputies said the situation evolved and investigators dispatched crisis negotiators and a SWAT team.
Investigators said there was no danger to the public as of Monday afternoon.
Officials said when the deputy responded to the house after the 911 call, a woman came to the door, and the man inside fired a gun.
The deputy got the woman to safety and called for backup and never fired any shots.
Investigators are still working to reach a peaceful resolution.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.