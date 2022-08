When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Friday night, according to police.

Greensboro police said it happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Baker Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

This investigation is ongoing.