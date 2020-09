According to police, officers responded to Lees Chapel Road in relation to the incident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured following an aggravated assault in Greensboro Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to 1373 Lees Chapel Road in relation to the incident. Once on the scene, they found a person who had suffered trauma.

The person was taken to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.