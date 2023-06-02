1 arrested after 1 injured in shooting at Burger King parking lot, Winston-Salem police say

Police said a person was shot in the leg after a fight in the parking lot at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they arrested a man in connection to a shooting after a fight broke out at Burger King Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Burger King on 2100 Peters Creek Parkway before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person shot in the leg.

After an investigation, police said an employee was hiding in the bathroom after hearing gunshots. They said the suspect, 29-year-old Santonio Lorenzo Mcduffie, had confronted Adrian Lamont McFadden about a previous situation and began fighting.

That's when police said someone pulled out a gun and a suspect left the scene.

A short time later, police were able to issue a warrant for Lorenzo's arrest and charge him with assault.

McFadden was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Investigators also said all parties have provided conflicting information about the details of the incident and will continue to investigate this shooting.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.