Man injured in shooting on Holden Rd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot on Holden Road in Greensboro Thursday evening, according to police reports.
The Greensboro Police Department said they got a call around 6:39 p.m. about a shooting on South Holden Road at South Hayden Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a serious injury suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took him to a hospital to be treated for his injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.