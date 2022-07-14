Man injured in shooting on Holden Rd. in Greensboro

Police said they got a call about a gunshot victim with a serious injury.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot on Holden Road in Greensboro Thursday evening, according to police reports.

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a call around 6:39 p.m. about a shooting on South Holden Road at South Hayden Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a serious injury suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took him to a hospital to be treated for his injury.

The investigation is ongoing.