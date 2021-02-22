Person killed in hit-and-run in Guilford County

Anyone with information about the crash or who was in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. is asked to call the State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a person early Monday morning in Guilford County.

The State Highway Patrol was called at 2:18 a.m. to a crash on I-85 near Groometown Road.

The driver of a vehicle that was traveling south hit a person in the roadway and kept going, investigators said. The person died at the scene.