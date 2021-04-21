Deputy shoots, kills man while working Elizabeth City search warrant

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said his deputies were wearing body cameras at the time, and they were active.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that one of its law enforcement officers had shot and killed a man while trying to conduct a search warrant.

A release from the sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Perry Street in Elizabeth City around 8:30 a.m.

"During the execution of the search warrant, a citizen who was the subject of the search warrant was shot and fatally wounded," the release said.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified the deceased person as Andrew Brown Junior. The identity of the deputy who fired the fatal shots was not released, but Wooten said they had been placed on administrative leave.

No one else was injured. Wooten said members of the Dare County Sheriff's Office had also taken part in the search warrant, but it was a Pasquotank deputy who shot Brown. That deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting investigation has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Wooten added that the deputies were wearing body cameras at the time, and they were active. He stated he wanted the investigation to be transparent, but did not have a timetable on when any video of the shooting might be released to the public.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said they would investigate and not rush to judgment "as we are duty-bound to do."

"What we are looking for right now are accurate answers and not fast answers, Womble said.

Meanwhile, the community and Elizabeth City council members want more answers. Darius Horton, a city councilman, called for an emergency meeting to be held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

He told 13News Now he hoped for a quicker response from the sheriff‘s office after the shooting, to make sure the correct information was going out to the public.

"There’s a lot of speculation and we don't know answers tomorrow, next week, next month. We demand answers here - that's why we have been elected to talk to the people, to give them answers,” Horton said.

Sheriff Wooten: “it’s been a tragic day.”



Confirmed name of man shot and killed by Pasquotank Co. Sheriff Deputy is Andrew Brown Jr. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/J9cUWELyEq — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) April 21, 2021