SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said they have identified a person of interest in the case of Baby Evelyn Boswell, who was found dead in March in Sullivan County, according to WCYB.

Investigators did not identify that person of interest.

Authorities added there is still a lot of work to do in the investigation and they are still waiting on the autopsy results.

Evelyn Mae Boswell had been missing since early December 2019. A family member finally reported the toddler missing in February, which led to the TBI issuing an AMBER Alert into her disappearance.

Her remains were found on property belonging to a family member in March.

RELATED: Community grieving over baby Evelyn will gather in memorial service

RELATED: 'Heartbreaking': TBI confirms remains found are missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

RELATED: TBI: More than 770 tips in the search for Evelyn Boswell, still no confirmed sightings

RELATED: Evelyn Boswell's mom taken into custody for false reporting, search continues for missing toddler

RELATED: Megan Boswell speaks out about search for Evelyn before being arrested, says she left her with the grandmother

RELATED: 'Stick to the official sources' | Social media helps, hinders search for Evelyn Boswell