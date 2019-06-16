ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in their home caused by a fire. Deputies believe the fire was intentionally set.

The person of interest in connection with the investigation is in custody.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Pine Meadows Lane, in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Neighbors in the area say they heard a loud pop around 11 p.m. and saw flames coming from the home.

“There was like a loud bang or pop noise, and so we all went to see what was going on over there and there was like a small fire above, like you could see it coming through the door," neighbor Tyrese Dula said.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the mobile home fully engulfed on fire. After it was extinguished, firemen discovered two deceased victims inside in different rooms of the home. They were badly burned beyond recognition.

The sheriff’s office originally said the two bodies inside believed to be a woman and a child, but they have since said the bodies are too badly burned to be identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 17 to confirm the identities of the victims.

The person of interest, Areli Aguirre-Avilez was believed to be in a relationship with a woman in connection to the house. Officials say he made multiple threats about burning down the house.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday deputies located Aguirre-Avilez walking on Macedonia Church Rd and took him into custody.

