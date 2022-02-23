Man wanted as person of interest after wife found dead near Mooresville, deputies say

x
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is wanted as a person of interest after his wife was found shot and killed in a car over the weekend.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Lailani Nicole Givens was found in a car off of Rocky River Road near Vick Road on Feb. 19. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the investigation began.

The sheriff's office has named her husband, 30-year-old Arthur Lee Givens V, as a person of interest in the homicide investigation. He also has outstanding warrants for assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Credit: Iredell County S.O.
Arthur Lee Givens V

A photo from Givens' driver's license was provided, along with surveillance photos of him taken from a Circle K gas station just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 19. He was last seen wearing the same outfit, which includes a gray hoodie and sweatpants both emblazoned with the word "GOAT" on them. His license photo shows he has two tattoos on both sides of his neck as well.

Anyone who knows where Givens is should call Iredell County deputies at 704-878-3180 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. The U.S. Marshal's Tip Line can also be called at 1-877-926-8332. A $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to Givens' arrest.

