Person rushed to hospital after shooting on Patio Place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday evening, according to Greensboro police.

It happened around 7:22 p.m. Police officers were called to the 2600 block of Patio Place about a shooting. A person was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown.

There is no word on a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

