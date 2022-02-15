x
Person rushed to hospital after shooting on Patio Place in Greensboro

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday evening.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday evening, according to Greensboro police.

It happened around 7:22 p.m. Police officers were called to the 2600 block of Patio Place about a shooting. A person was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown. 

There is no word on a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

