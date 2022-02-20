Person rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Greensboro Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.
It happened around 12:26 p.m.
Greensboro police got a call about a shooting on the 1200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said the person is currently in stable condition.
There is no additional information at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.