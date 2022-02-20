Person rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Greensboro

Greensboro police got a call about a shooting on the 1200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Greensboro Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

It happened around 12:26 p.m.

Greensboro police got a call about a shooting on the 1200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said the person is currently in stable condition.

There is no additional information at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.