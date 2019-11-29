GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that stems from an argument, the sheriff says. Deputies got a call about someone being shot near the 3200 block of NC-87.

According to Sheriff Terry Johnson, two people were involved in an altercation, which led to the owner of the home shooting one of them. Sheriff Johnson says the two involved in the altercation do know each other, but it is not clear what the extent of their relationship.

The person who was shot has been taken to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Their condition is not known.