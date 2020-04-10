Person shot, hospitalized following shooting at Woods of Terror

The Guilford County sheriff’s office said the person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been shot, hospitalized, and has since been released following a shooting early Sunday morning at Halloween theme park Woods of Terror, according to the Guilford County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the person was shot by an unidentified man.

According to a press release from the Woods of Terror, gunshots were fired from a car entering the Woods of Terror parking lot early Sunday morning as the last of people who were at Woods of Terror left their cars.

The theme park reports the shooter was arrested about three miles away.

“From what we could tell and what the sheriff’s department told us, there were two gunshots fired into the air, and two landed in nearby fencing while another hit one of our customers,” said Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin. “We were told that the victim and alleged shooter are both juveniles.”

Officials with the Woods of Terror who reportedly saw the car enter the parking lot after closing said the entire incident took place in about 45 seconds,

Woods of Terror officials said one person inside the car fired shots, and the car immediately left the property.

Theme park officials said people who were leaving the theme park took cover amongst the cars still in the parking lot.

Woods of Terror officials said this marks the first crime to take place on their property after 29 years of business.

Theme park officials said they immediately tended to the victim who appeared to have a minor gunshot wound to their cheek.

McLaurin said after staff members cleaned the wound, it appeared to stop bleeding and the victim called their mother from the parking lot.

“We are relieved and grateful to learn the victim was treated and released from the hospital and will survive,” McLaurin said. “Our staff is highly trained every year to catch and prevent any weapons from entering the Woods of Terror and it is a practice that we will diligently continue.”

Theme parks officials said Woods of Terror plans to open on schedule Sunday night and plans to remain open for normal operating dates and times through the remainder of the season.

