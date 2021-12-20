Person shot in Greensboro suffers from non-life-threatening injuries sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro on Monday evening.
Officers got a call about a shooting around 9 p.m., according to police reports.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There isn’t any information about the suspect, according to officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.