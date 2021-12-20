Person shot in Greensboro suffers from non-life-threatening injuries sparks investigation

Greensboro Police responded to a shooting on Phillips Avenue on Monday evening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro on Monday evening.

Officers got a call about a shooting around 9 p.m., according to police reports.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There isn’t any information about the suspect, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing.