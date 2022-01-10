Person shot in Greensboro suffers from non-life-threatening injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on Twain Road around 7:48 p.m. on Monday, according to police officers.
Greensboro police said when they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in stable condition. Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are currently looking for the suspect who left the area dressed in all-black clothing.
There is no more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.