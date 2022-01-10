Person shot in Greensboro suffers from non-life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Twain Road on Monday evening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on Twain Road around 7:48 p.m. on Monday, according to police officers.

Greensboro police said when they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in stable condition. Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently looking for the suspect who left the area dressed in all-black clothing.

There is no more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.