Person shot in Greensboro suffers from non-life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Twain Road on Monday evening.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot on Twain Road around 7:48 p.m. on Monday, according to police officers. 

Greensboro police said when they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound in stable condition. Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently looking for the suspect who left the area dressed in all-black clothing. 

There is no more information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

