Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

Greensboro police says they received a call about shots fired on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. 

They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both been arrested and charged with: 

  • assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury 
  • discharge of a barreled weapon into an occupied property 
  • injury to real property 

This investigation is ongoing at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

