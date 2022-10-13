Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

Greensboro police says they received a call about shots fired on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday.

They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both been arrested and charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

discharge of a barreled weapon into an occupied property

injury to real property

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.