Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday.
They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both been arrested and charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- discharge of a barreled weapon into an occupied property
- injury to real property
This investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.