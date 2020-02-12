Person found shot on Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro: police

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Tuesday according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Pisgah Church Road in reference to the shooting.

Once on scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect description at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.