Person taken to the hospital with injuries following Greensboro shooting: police

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Elm Street and Lindsay Street in reference to the shooting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Wednesday night, police said.

Once on scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said.

According to police, there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.