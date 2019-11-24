GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded to 2100 Everitt Street in reference to the shooting around 6:13 p.m.

Once on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken in stable condition by EMS to a local hospital.

Police say at this time no suspect information is available, the investigation is ongoing.

