Person shot several times on Willow Road and McConnell Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot multiple times on Willow Road in Greensboro Monday night.
Greensboro Police said they got a call about a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital around 7:31 p.m. The victim said the shooting happened at McConnell Road and Willow Road. Investigators said the person is in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing.
