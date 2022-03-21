x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot several times on Willow Road and McConnell Road in Greensboro

Police said they got a call about a shooting victim a at a local hospital Monday night.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot multiple times on Willow Road in Greensboro Monday night. 

Greensboro Police said they got a call about a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital around 7:31 p.m. The victim said the shooting happened at McConnell Road and Willow Road. Investigators said the person is in stable condition. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with News 2 with updates about this story. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

In Other News

Police investigate shooting on Woodbriar Ave. in Greensboro