WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person has been shot at J.C. Penney at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem Police, the call came in at 8:37 p.m. in regards to the shooting. It happened nearly 30 minutes before the mall was to close for the night.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are still on scene. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more details as they become available.

