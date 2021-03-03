Person shot on Denim Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say someone was shot on Denim Road Wednesday morning sometime before 8 a.m.
Police say the victim is expected to be OK. Officials haven't released information about a suspect at this time. Police are at the scene investigating. WFMY News 2 is working to get more information and will update this story.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.