x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 injured in shooting on Hahns Ln. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Hahns Lane.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured after a shooting in Greensboro Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Greensboro Police Department said it happened around 2:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hahns Lane. Officers said they received a call to the area about an assault. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim. 

The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment. 

Officers also found a "potential" suspect in the area following the shooting.

Earlier, police said they were investigating a scene on Franklin Boulevard. Police confirmed the Hahns Lane shooting is related to the scene on Franklin Boulevard between Naco Road and Eastland Avenue. Both scenes are within a half mile of each other. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out