1 injured in shooting on Hahns Ln. in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Hahns Lane.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured after a shooting in Greensboro Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Greensboro Police Department said it happened around 2:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hahns Lane. Officers said they received a call to the area about an assault. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim.

The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers also found a "potential" suspect in the area following the shooting.

Earlier, police said they were investigating a scene on Franklin Boulevard. Police confirmed the Hahns Lane shooting is related to the scene on Franklin Boulevard between Naco Road and Eastland Avenue. Both scenes are within a half mile of each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

