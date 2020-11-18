Person shot on Washington Street in Greensboro: Police

It's the fifth shooting in two days in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say someone was shot late Tuesday night.

Officers got a call about shots fired on East Washington Street around 11 p.m. They found one person with a gunshot wound. EMS took the victim to a local hospital. Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police haven't arrested a suspect. They're still investigating.

If you have any information that can help police make an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward.