Person shot at private party in Randleman dies from injuries

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A person died after being shot at a party late Saturday evening in Randleman, according to deputies.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting on Leonae Drive around 11:58 p.m. When Sheriffs arrived, they discovered the shooter left the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital by someone.

Deputies said witnesses at the location told them they were having a private party at the residence. At least twenty more people showed up to the party uninvited. Sheriffs said a fight broke out in the front yard, and someone fired multiple gunshots.

Deputies were sent to the hospital to locate the person shot. They later discovered the shooting victim, Daniel Lopez Vences, died from their injuries at the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.