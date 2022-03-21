1 person shot twice on Dunbar Street in Greensboro

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded with non-threatening life injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot twice on Dunbar Street in Greensboro Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Dunbar Street. Officers got a call about shots fired in the neighborhood. When police got there, they found a person suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-threatening life injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

