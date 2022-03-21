x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person shot twice on Dunbar Street in Greensboro

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded with non-threatening life injuries.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot twice on Dunbar Street in Greensboro Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Dunbar Street. Officers got a call about shots fired in the neighborhood. When police got there, they found a person suffering from two gunshot wounds. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-threatening life injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates on this story. 

Credit: WFMY News 2

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Police investigate shooting on Woodbriar Ave. in Greensboro