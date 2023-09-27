1 person shot while driving in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said a person pulled into a parking lot after being shot in the leg on Tri-City Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Originally, Greensboro police reported that the shooting happened at 3800 West Wendover Avenue. GPD has since clarified that the police report lists 3900 West Wendover Avenue as the location officers responded to. Some of the details regarding the incident have been updated as a result.

Police said a person was shot while driving along Tri-City Boulevard in Greensboro on Wednesday.

GPD said the victim was shot in the leg and later pulled into a parking lot on West Wendover Avenue.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police tell us they don't think this was a targeted shooting.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene and this investigation is ongoing.

