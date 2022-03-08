x
Person stabbed multiple times in Greensboro

Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said it occurred just before 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Hill Street. Police said one person was stabbed multiple times. They said the person is in critical but stable condition at this time.

Police haven’t made any arrests or released a possible suspect description.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information including if the person knows the attacker and the circumstances that led up to the attack.

