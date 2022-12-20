Person stabbed on Green Market Ct. in Greensboro, deputies say

A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.

This investigation is ongoing.