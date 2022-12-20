Person stabbed on Green Market Ct. in Greensboro, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound.
Deputies say the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336- 373-1000 or Det. J. Allen at 336-641-2799.