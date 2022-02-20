Person hospitalized after being stabbed on Laurel Lee Terrace in Greensboro

Investigators found a juvenile suffering from a stab wound just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Detectives said they were taken to a hospital and are in okay condition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been taken to a hospital after they were stabbed Sunday, according to Greensboro police.

Detectives said the stabbing happened on Laurel Lee Terrace. Police were called to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Investigators found a juvenile suffering from a stab wound. Detectives said the person is in okay condition.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.