Pfafftown man faces more than 30 charges in rape of child

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A Pfafftown man faces more than 30 charges in the rape of at least one child, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation into Dale Bernard Hairston, 61, began in 2018. Wednesday, he was charged with 16 counts of indecent liberties with a child, 16 counts of statutory sex offense by an adult and four counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Hairston “knew the one victim that was involved,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. It is unclear if there were other victims.