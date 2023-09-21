Suspect found guilty for shooting, killing man and mother of 8 in Greensboro

Phillip Womack will spend life in prison without parole. A jury found him guilty in the shooting deaths of a man and a mother of eight children.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man will spend life in prison after a jury convicted him in a 2020 double-murder in Greensboro.

On Monday, a jury convicted 37-year-old Phillip Womack of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Superior Court Judge Stephanie Reese sentenced Womack to life in prison without parole in the death of 34-year-old Rodney Stout. Womack received 365-460 months in the death of Bakeea Douglas.

Police said Womack shot and killed Stout and Douglas on North Dudley Street back in July 2020.

Douglas was a mother of eight and grandmother of one.

