Suspect found guilty for shooting, killing man and mother of 8 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man will spend life in prison after a jury convicted him in a 2020 double-murder in Greensboro.
On Monday, a jury convicted 37-year-old Phillip Womack of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.
Superior Court Judge Stephanie Reese sentenced Womack to life in prison without parole in the death of 34-year-old Rodney Stout. Womack received 365-460 months in the death of Bakeea Douglas.
Police said Womack shot and killed Stout and Douglas on North Dudley Street back in July 2020.
Douglas was a mother of eight and grandmother of one.
