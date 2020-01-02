PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who is believed to have been the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, faces extradition to Iraq for two murders that happened in 2006.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, is wanted by Iraqi officials to stand trial on the murder charges.

According to information provided in the extradition request, the terrorist group Ahmed allegedly led planned operations targeting Iraqi police.

Ahmed and other members of the Al-Qaeda group are accused of shooting and killing a first lieutenant in the Fallujah Police Directorate on June 1, 2006, and then a police officer in the Fallujah Police Directorate on Oct. 3, 2006.

In accordance with the extradition request, a U.S. magistrate judge issued a warrant for Ahmed's arrest on Wednesday.

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ahmed the next day.